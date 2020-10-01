SHREVEPORT, La. -- First responders are a step closer to pay raises. But a plan passed by a city council committee faces more hurdles.
The council's Public Safety Committee approved the framework to give the city's lower ranking police officers, firefighters, and deputy city marshals four percent pay hikes. They'd take effect with the new year.
"It's not life changing. It is a pay raise. I can't imagine a police officer saying no thank you," Police Chief Ben Raymond told the committee.
The initial raises are aimed at making Shreveport more competitive with neighboring cities and towns so the city can keep the officers and firefighters the city has, and recruit new ones.
To pay for it, in part, the SPD would have to give up 31 currently vacant positions from its already short staff. Chief Raymond endorsed the plan, though he warned the council it puts the police department dangerously low on personnel.
"If we can't get those positions back, that is going to have an effect on the crime rate. And you will hear me say that if I'm asked next year and the following year, why can we not fully staff some of our units?" Raymond said.
Councilman John Nickelson, who, like many, is alarmed at the city's violent crime trend, told his fellow committee members, "We can't keep talking without some action. We have a problem right now that needs to be addressed for the safety of the city."
But LeVette Fuller is wary that Mayor Adrian Perkins will veto the pay raise plan. She spoke directly to the Perkins' Chief Administrative Officer Henry Whitehorn.
"I think that we need to hear what the administration's comfortable with, too. See what they actually want. I'm asking you all for a plan. Give us a plan," she said.
Whitehorn responded, "To deny them the opportunity to have those vacant positions available to fill, knowing that our officers day in and day out are getting their teeth kicked in because they don't have enough support, I, in good conscience can't support that right now."
Whitehorn says with layoffs in other industries brought on by the COVID-19 shutdown, there should be plenty of people to fill jobs at the SPD.
So while the plan is expected to pass the full council, it appears they may have to override a veto. That would take five of the seven members. That means finding one more Democrat in addition to Fuller to break ranks with the mayor.
Since Tabatha Taylor voted no in committee, that likely leaves Jerry Bowman. James Green has already voiced opposition to the pay raise plan.
The full council is expected to consider and vote on the pay raise plan at its October 20th meeting.
The committee has also discussed asking voters to approve a quarter cent sales tax hike next spring to fund additional raises.