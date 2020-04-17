SHREVEPORT, La. — Larry Evensky spent about two hours filling out an application for a small business loan through the Paycheck Protection Program, an effort by the federal government to help small business owners keep employees on the payroll during the recession created by the coronavirus.
Evensky found out Thursday he couldn’t be approved for that loan. The $349 billion program had run out of money.
According to data released by the Small Business Administration, 17,097 businesses in Louisiana were approved for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program through April 13. Those loans amounted to over $3.7 billion. Data analysts with Evercore determined that this only accounts for 45 percent of Louisiana’s eligible payroll.
Evensky owns Transportation Provider Services, Inc., a trucking logistics company, based in a nondescript brick house on Line Avenue in Shreveport.
Evensky said all but two of his seven employees have been able to work remotely.
“(We’re) very lucky in the respect that we do most of our business via the phone and the internet,” Evensky said. “Somehow, as I like to say, we’re gonna keep on trucking.”
While Evensky’s bottom line has taken a hit from a decrease in exports, he said he has the resources to continue operating. His concern is for neighboring businesses along Line Ave.
“A lot of my neighbors, I’m sure, did probably need this (loan),” Evensky said. Right next door there’s a cleaners, a men’s shop and an interior decorator. I know these people are closed and it’s really going to put a hurt on them.”
In the meantime, Evensky has transitioned much of his business toward food bank relief.
“I ship a lot of rice and cotton — products like that,” Evensky said. “I know that if you probably go to the store, basic staples like rice is off the shelf now. So in that regard, we’re shipping a lot of that and I’d like to hope that the bottom line is we’re feeding some people.”
Rep. Steve Scalise said Thursday that Congress is considering a fourth aid package, which is expected to include more money for the Paycheck Protection Program. Evensky hopes small businesses can continue to have a voice in these conversations moving forward.
“I’m not trying to get into any political — but it kind of chaps me that some huge companies — the airlines for instance, are going to get bailed out… while we’re paying exorbitant prices to fly wherever you need to go,” Evensky said. “They’re getting the bailout and small companies are not.”