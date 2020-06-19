SHREVEPORT, La. - Hundreds gathered out front of the Municipal Auditorium in Shreveport to celebrate Juneteenth and show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
They peacefully marched from the Municipal Auditorium to the downtown Courthouse. Before taking off, marchers listened to a clip from Dr. Martin Luther King JR's "I've been to the mountaintop" speech.
Everyone wore black and held a moment of silence for those who have died at the hands of law enforcement.
The son of Tommie McGlothen, a black man who died in the back of a police cruiser after an altercation with police, attended Friday's march.
He says his father would have been proud of the turnout.
"I'm here to support my dad, of course everyone knows the case from April 8th. You know, I'm just going to continue to fight and get justice," said McGlothen.
"We have so much that is going on in our nation and to be here and listen to Dr. King's speech and recognize the diversity here in the crowd, it speaks volumes," said Shreveport Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor. "It melts my heart, it's an opportunity to bring our community together."