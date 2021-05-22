SHREVEPORT, La- For two hours on Saturday, people gathered outside the Caddo Courthouse to protest in support of Palestine.
Over 100 people of all ages were there. Many chanted and some shared testimonies.
KTBS spoke with the organizer, Mary Yerrou, a law students who fights for human rights across the world. She spoke with KTBS on why she decided to host this protest.
"This is not a religious issue, this is not a political issue either," said Yerrou. "It's a human rights issue. We want the genocide to end. We want them to stop killing babies. We want them to stop killing our family members and taking them out of their homes. It's a big issue, and this is the most attention we've received in decades. That's the main issue why we're gathered here today. Free Palestine."
KTBS reached out to our Jewish community for comment, but did not hear back in time for this report.