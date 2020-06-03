NATCHITOCHES, La - The protest against injustice was well organized and peaceful Tuesday in Natchitoches.
Two groups participated in the rally. One started at City Park; the other at the Riverbank Stage downtown. In the end, the groups merged as one and their unity was undeniable.
Organizers Tremaine Washington, Julisa Lacour and Dominque O'Con are in their mid-20s. And each person said they felt compelled to do something about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. They say it all started out as a simple idea and took off from there.
"Social media, honestly. That's really what took place," Washington said.
Lacour said her family motivated her to act.
"I have sons. So, anything that happens world-wide, here, local, anywhere," Lacour said. "Anybody dying. It doesn't matter. Black or white. It hurts."
Collectively, they all agreed that O'Con had the biggest influence.
"I got involved. I was the first one," O'Con said. "I made a post. Everybody got underneath (in the comments) and were discouraged."
That's when she met her two colleagues online.
"But I met two people who were very encouraged. That stood beside me and held me," O'Con said.
The police showed their support with a vehicle escort as one group marched downtown.
From start to finish, there were no negative aspects about the rally. Many protesters said the event was a great form of community involvement for the city of Natchitoches.
Mayor Lee Posey agreed and on Wednesday released the following statement of appreciation to Natchitoches residents for a peaceful protest:
"I want to wholeheartedly commend the hundreds of people who peacefully protested in Natchitoches yesterday evening. Individuals from virtually all races in our community came together peacefully, respectfully, and prayerfully to not only speak out about the horrible atrocity which befell George Floyd, but to speak out against all violence again people based on race. I am proud of the citizens of the City of Natchitoches for showing the nation what a safe, effective, and meaningful assembly means.
As the leaders of the City of Natchitoches, it is our responsibility to make sure our community is safe, inclusive, and caring of everyone, especially in these trying times. Racism has no place in our community or in our country at any time. The City of Natchitoches will continue to strive to make sure ALL citizens in our community feel safe and protected. I am humbled to serve a diverse community and am truly thankful for the opportunity to have participated in these events."