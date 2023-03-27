SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man convicted earlier this month of killing a Shreveport high school basketball star last year must serve the rest of his life in prison, Caddo District Judge Chris Victory has ruled.
Victory sentenced Shreveporter Shamichael Antonio Pearson, 19, on Monday to a mandatory life prison term for the March 3, 2022 slaying of Devin Dewayne Myers. Pearson was convicted of second-degree murder in Caddo District Court March 9.
The prion term must be served without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Approximately 10 members of Myers' family were present, as were members of Pearson's family.
Myers, a star basketball player at Huntington High School, was shot a day after his 17th birthday as he picked up a cell phone charger on Lillian Street in the Queensborough neighborhood. The victim was shot more than a dozen times in the back, with at least two shots from directly above his prone body.
Assistant District Attorneys Sam Crichton and Christopher Bowman prosecuted. Pearson was defended by Michael Enright and Dave Knadler.