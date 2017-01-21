SPRINGHILL, La. - Springhill Police Chief Will Lynd has confirmed to KTBS that a pedestrian has been airlifted to an area hospital, after being struck by a Springhill Police cruiser Friday night in the north Webster Parish municipality.
"I'm unable to release any details at this time as Louisiana State Police are currently investigating the matter," Lynd told KTBS.
Lynd said the accident occurred shortly before 8 p.m.
Neither the name of the officer operating the cruiser at the time of the accident nor the name of the victim have been released. The condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this hour.
No other details are available at this time. Stay with KTBS as details unfold.