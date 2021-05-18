PLAIN DEALING, La - Tuesday, just before 8:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a hit and run fatality crash involving a pedestrian. The crash claimed the life of 32-year-old Paul Rogers of Plain Dealing.
The initial investigation report says an unknown vehicle was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 2, west of LA Hwy 3. For unknown reasons, the vehicle traveled off the roadway and hit Rogers, who was walking in the grassy area next to the road.
The vehicle did not stop and continued eastbound on LA Hwy 2, fleeing the scene.
As a result of the crash, Rogers sustained fatal injuries.
Troopers are actively following leads pertaining to the driver and vehicle involved in this deadly crash. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Louisiana State Police Troop G at 318-741-7411.
This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information available at this time.
In 2021, Troop G has investigated eight fatalities, resulting in eight deaths.