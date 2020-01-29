TEXARKANA, TX - An 89-year-old man is dead after being struck by a car on Moores Lane in Texarkana, Texas Wednesday night.
It happened around 6:15 p.m., near Moores Lane and Richmond Road.
Police tell KTBS that the victim, Perry McKee, was crossing Moores Lane from a shopping center parking lot, when he walked into the path of a 2014 Nissan Altima that was westbound on Moores Lane. That vehicle was driven by Lakota Johnson, 23, of Texarkana, Arkansas.
McKee was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is still under investigation. Police say no charges are expected to be filed.