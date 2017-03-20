The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has identified the man killed Monday night when he walked into the path of an vehicle.
Lentavise O. Bowman, 31, of Shreveport, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shreveport police say the deadly accident happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Market Street. Bowman apparently was attempting to cross the street from the west side when he was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet pickup.
The truck driver, Doyle Daupin, 58, of Plain Dealing, remained on the scene and was taken to a local hospital, where he submitted to mandatory toxicology testing as required by state law.
Impairment is not expected as a cause of the crash, which remains under investigation.