SHREVEPORT, La. - A Texas man died early Saturday morning when he hit by a car while walking in the roadway.
The Caddo coroner’s office identified the victim as Johnsthan Mullenix, 38, of Shallowater, Texas.
Shreveport police said the accident happened around 3:30 a.m. on state Highway 3132 near the West 70th Street exit. The driver of a Chrysler 300 told officers he was driving west on the highway and hit the pedestrian who was walking in the far right lane.
Officers located the man’s body in the grassy area off the roadway.
Impairment was not suspected, and the driver was released after submitting to all chemical testing.
The crash remains under investigation.