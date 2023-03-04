LEESVILLE, La. - On Saturday around 5 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal crash on U.S. Highway 171 south of Louisiana Highway 3226.
The crash killed Marvin Bolton Jr., 39, of Deridder.
The initial investigation revealed that Bolton Jr. was walking in the roadway when he was struck by a vehicle. After the crash, Bolton Jr. remained in the roadway when he was then struck a second time, by a pickup truck.
As a result of the second crash, Bolton Jr. sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on scene.
Routine toxicology tests are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
Pedestrians should always make themselves visible to drivers by wearing bright/light-colored clothing and reflective materials. Pedestrians should always walk on a sidewalk, but if no sidewalk is available, they should walk as close to the roadway edge and face traffic. If pedestrians walk at night, they should carry a flashlight for added safety.
In 2023, Troop E Troopers have investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in eight fatalities.