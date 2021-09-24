SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead after a hit and run crash on N. Market Friday morning. It happened about 6 a.m. in the 3100 block near Deer Park Road.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, the man was hit while crossing the road. After the initial crash, police say he was hit by a number of other vehicles. Lanes of traffic have been closed until the scene is cleared.
The accident remains under investigation.
