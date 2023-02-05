BOSSIER CITY, La. - Bossier City police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, the BCPD Accident Investigation Team responded to an accident on the 2800 block of Airline Drive.
Investigators determined that a woman, 67, was standing in the middle of both northbound lanes for an unknown reason when she was struck by a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by a 73 year old man.
The victim was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with serious injuries.
The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.
Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash at this time, though standard impairment testing is being conducted on both parties.
According to officials, no citations were issued to the driver at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.