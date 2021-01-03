WASHINGTON D.C. - During the first official meeting of the 117th Congress, re-elected House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a moment of silence in honor of Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow, who was supposed to be sworn in today.
"As we open the new Congress, we grieve the passing of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow," Pelosi said in part. "We carry the symbol of Louisiana in a bipartisan way, in his honor," she continued, while gesturing to her gold Louisiana pin on her blazer.
The Republican congressman died on December 29th due to complications from COVID-19. Letlow was laid to rest on Saturday afternoon at North Monroe Baptist Church.