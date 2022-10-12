NEW BOSTON, Texas – Day one of the penalty phase in the Taylor Parker murder trial began Wednesday morning as jurors listened to evidence that will ultimately determine if she lives or dies.
The two options that lie in Parker’s future are life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.
Parker, 29, was convicted on Oct. 3 in the murder of an expectant mother, 21-year-old Reagan Hancock, and the kidnapping and death of her baby, Braxlynn Sage, on Oct. 9, 2020.
The penalty phase started with opening statements from the state’s Assistant District Attorney Kelley Crisp, who maintained that decisions should not be based on emotion but rather on evidence. The state established that Parker faked medical conditions, committed welfare fraud, and made up lies upon lies to get her way.
Crisp told the jury they would listen to the medical examiner who performed Braxlynn’s autopsy and determined her death was a homicide.
Defense attorney Jeff Harrelson started opening statements by saying, “As humans, we all have emotions. We make better decisions when we have more information. Not to excuse what she did, but we will provide the whole picture as to whether you will kill her or give her life in prison.”