SHREVEPORT, La.--The "Let The Good Times Roll" festival is celebrating 35 years. The festival starts next Friday. It includes a Juneteenth celebration as well as performances by SWV, Slick Rick, Shreveport native Sarah Gardner, and Avery Sunshine to name a few.
The festival is put on by Rho Omega and Friends. It happens every year on Juneteenth weekend. It celebrates the culture, music, fashion, and unity of the African American community.
The event brings out more than 25,000 people each year. Proceeds go to funding for the youth mentoring program Omega "lamplighters".