SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some people still struggling through the city's water system crisis were happy to see repair crews on their streets fixing the last of the broken water lines -- even if it meant another interruption in service.
"I haven't been bathing," Arthur Williams said outside his home in the Country Club Hills area. "I can't bathe because I don't want to let all my water out of the tub. That's kind of more important if I have to use the restroom. I'll be able to flush."
Many residents, like Williams, filled their tubs with water to dump into their toilet tanks when they needed to flush.
On that same street, North Fairway Drive, Corinna Quinn of Germany has been visiting since January. She fled the COVID-19 lockdown in her homeland to spend time with her daughter, only to suffer through days without running water in Shreveport.
"We collected water from outside -- the snow. And we melted it and we cooked it so we have some dishwashing water and to have a little bit of water in a bowl to wash us. It was terrible," she said.
Quinn went out to check with a crew repairing the connection that was leaking in a six inch line. She wanted to know when the water service would return. She took it all in stride.
"Things happen. That's life. No problem. It is what it is," she said in her German accent with a laugh.
Quinton Davis still wasn't laughing over in Queensborough, where another crew was working on a broken line across the street from his home on Claiborne Avenue.
"We as a whole family had to fill up our bathtub, put some water in a jug, boil some water. It's been like a pain my side to go through all this," the young man said.
Davis says they only went without water for a couple of days last week, before the latest outage as crews worked on the line.