SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport City Council passed an ordinance that would ban smoking at all bars and casinos.
Besides cigarettes, the ban also include electronic smoking devices and vapes.
The ordinance prohibits smoking at any park or playground, too.
There are casinos across the river in Bossier City that allow guests to smoke. Some people say the ordinance might attract more business to Bossier.
"I was mad when I heard about it," said Roosevelt King, who comes to Shreveport-Bossier a couple times a month from Monroe. "It's going to be tough not being able to smoke, which a lot of people like to do. So I think it's going to push the customers away."
Others we talked with Wednesday agreed.
"I can't smoke in there? I don't like that. I don't think they should do that. But everyone has their own opinion. I don't think they should be banning smoking," said Duane Shaw, who frequents the Shreveport casinos.
The ordinance will go into effect in 60 days.