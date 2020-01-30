SHREVEPORT, La. -- Four months before the Shreveport City Council rejected the proposed Cross Bayou Point development, the Perkins administration bought property along the bayou.
But the administration says it was not for the billion dollar mixed used development.
Instead, they say it's part of a nearly quarter-century old plan for a riverfront park extension. They used $466,000 in unspent money from that 1996 bond to buy the old D'Anna Produce Building.
Records now coming to light show the purchase price was the same value from an appraisal done two years before the purchase.
"That was the price," SPAR Director Shelly Ragle says. "(The seller) wanted more. And we worked hard to get them to the appraised price."
Councilman Grayson Boucher, who is an appraiser by day, says the city should have done a new appraisal to see if the price was lower.
"Typically an appraisal is good for six months. I think that probably with all the talk of Cross Bayou and some other things that've been going on that we probably should have gotten another appraisal," Boucher says, noting that the price might've been lower.
Boucher also says the city should ask the people how to spend that old money.
"I disagree with us holding on to bond money. I think that if you're going to go to the taxpayers and have an urgent need for these dollars and ask them to approve a bond -- then we need the bond," Boucher said. "We've been paying for this since 1996. Where's the park?"
Says Ragle, "We have been trying to buy that property that the voters told us in 1996 they wanted the city to have control of."
And Ragle says the city is negotiating for one more piece of property to the west of the D'Anna building. That open land is owned by KCS Railroad. Ragle says the land would help complete the vision of the 1996 bond -- a continuous stretch of waterfront parkland from the convention center to Fant Parkway.
The city still has more than $2 million left from that '96 bond package. But Boucher says the city has new needs that could be addressed with that money. He wishes the administration had come to the council for input.
"Let us make the decision. Is this a good purchase? Or do we need to go back to the taxpayers -- or to the voters -- and reallocate the money to other things that the city needs?" Boucher said.
But, Perkins spokesman Ben Riggs says of the council, "They're not consulted or notified about any particular land purchase that the city makes. All land purchases, land acquisitions are done through budgeted projects, just as this one was done."
Ragle says until last fall, the former owners of the D'Anna building always wanted more than appraisal value for the building and land.