SHREVEPORT, La -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration is now clearing up some questions over the purchase of a massive property that it kept quiet about. Even some members of the city council were out of the loop on the $9.5 million dollar deal.
We just learned that in December, the city bought a large facility out on West 70th near the Bert Kouns Loop. The city says it got the property for $200,000 below its current appraised value.
The city hopes that location will be headquarters for all of its public works departments, including The Water & Sewerage Department, Streets & Drainage, Property Standards, and more.
The city says it used money previously approved by the city council in 2014. But Water & Sewerage Department Director William Daniel says the administration only told some members of the current council about the purchase.
"My understanding is that the mayor was able to reach out to some of them but not all of them by the time this became public," Daniel said.
City Councilman Grayson Boucher says he learned of the purchase through the media.
"Whenever you're spending $9.5 million dollars -- that's a huge purchase. I would think that the council should have at least been consulted, even if it was just a phone call," Boucher said.
Boucher, who has been at odds at times with the Perkins administration the last three years, says their lack of openness is why citizens don't trust city government. He points to the recent failures of most of the bond election proposals as an example.
Fellow Republican John Nickelson agrees with Boucher.
"My view is that no mayor should have the power to spend millions of dollars to purchase real estate without the Council's specific approval of the transaction, but our present law permits him to do so -- despite my efforts to change the law," Nickelson said.
However, Nickelson said he looks forward to the city making good use of the facility. It has an office with nearly 120,000 square feet of space on 62 acres.
Daniel says the building purchase is a great deal. He says it may have cost three times as much to build something new that would fit all of its needs.
Daniel says the city's current facilities for Water & Sewerage employees, and other public works, are old and need to be replaced.