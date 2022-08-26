SHREVEPORT, La.-- A response from Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration on the city's health care plan controversy does not fill the bill, according to at least two city council members.
Perkins' CAO Henry Whitehorn tried to satisfy Councilman Grayson Boucher's request to see the formal request for proposal -- or RFP -- for next year's city employee and retiree health plan. Whitehorn sent Boucher and all council members an email chain. Whitehorn said it includes the RFP sent to insurance partners for the city's health care providers.
Throughout the e-mail chain between Whitehorn, an executive with the city's insurance consultant at Gallagher Benefit Services, and some other officials, there are references to an RFP. But there is no official RFP.
Councilman Boucher and Councilwoman LeVette Fuller, who has also said she wants to see the RFP, both tell KTBS that Whitehorn's response does not show them an RFP. One member of the city's healthcare trust fund board says there's a good reason why.
"There is no RFP," Bill Wilson said. "The city instructed our insurance consultant, Gallagher, that they did not want a formal RFP. They just wanted some marketing analysis from the two vendors. You're not ever going to find an RFP. I'll go to court and swear on that."
As KTBS previously reported, an email last March from a Gallagher executive to Willis-Knighton's CAO, reads, "Per administration's instruction, this was all to be done without an official RFP."
As a result Willis-Knighton says they did not have all the city's data to submit their best proposal. It came in $1.6 million dollars higher than the plan offered by rival Ochsner's insurance partner, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana.
Willis-Knighton said in a news release, "Because the City did not follow its own formal RFP processes (which require written instructions to bidders), there was no way to be confident that the same information was provided to or requested from both insurers. The City’s RFP process was put in place to assure transparency and fair competition in the marketplace. Therefore, without following the City’s RFP bid process, there was no way to accurately compare the two insurance proposals to determine which was better."
Willis-Knighton's CEO Jaf Fielder told the city council that its insurance partner, Aetna, never received an RFP.
As things stand, Willis-Knighton will have to offer more expensive tier 2 coverage, while Ochsner can offer less expensive tier 1 coverage.
Most city employees and retirees get their care through Willis-Knighton. Many have expressed concern that they may have to switch doctors due to higher cost next year.
Some are urging the health care trust fund board not to make any changes, and let the next city council -- and possibly new administration -- rework the plan next year.
Wilson says an upcoming hearing on September 7 should be chaotic. That's when the health care board is supposed to make a recommendation to the current city council.