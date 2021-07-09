SHREVEPORT, La -- The city's next bond election under Mayor Adrian Perkins will soon be proposed. It totals $242.6 million.
Five propositions would go to the voters on Saturday, November 13. That's if the city council approves it at its meeting coming up on Tuesday.
Proposition 1 would borrow $70.7 million for police and fire department facility and equipment improvements.
Prop 2 calls for $22.7 million for economic development, including industrial park work.
Prop 3 -- $64.7 million for water and sewer upgrades.
Prop 4 -- $63.4 million for streets and drainage.
Prop 5 -- $21.1 million for SPAR. That's parks, recreation and other public facilities.
You can see a list of projects under the bond proposal here.
This will be the Perkins administration's third attempt at a sweeping capital improvement package. Voters narrowly rejected a smaller, $186 million dollar package in 2019. And Perkins pulled a $207 million plan before a vote in April of this year due to a lack of council support.