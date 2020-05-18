SHREVEPORT, La. -- In what may be an ominous signal of layoffs due to COVID-19 and the economic shutdown, the Perkins administration has sent every City of Shreveport employee a letter.
It appears to indicate that forced furloughs will follow voluntary furloughs now being asked for.
The letter sent by email Friday by Chief Administrative Officer Henry Whitehorn says, in part, "Circumstances beyond the City of Shreveport's control necessitates the need for temporary furlough of city employees.
"The city is soliciting employees who are willing to be placed on voluntarily (sic) furlough (leave without pay) status," the letter continued.
"The savings from voluntary leave without pay will be used to reduce the number of employees subject to furlough or the number of furlough hours for all employees being furloughed," Whitehorn also wrote.
Mayor Adrian Perkins was asked about the voluntary furloughs at a press event.
"That means that they're not giving up their job. They're voluntarily taking a furlough. So the city can save money. And there's also other resources available to them as well."
Asked if voluntarily furloughed city employees could apply for unemployment, and later come back to their jobs, Perkins replied 'yes' to both.
KTBS 3 News asked the administration for further information, such as the amount of payroll savings the city is looking for from the voluntary furloughs, or future furloughs. We received an emailed statement from Mayor Perkins' spokesman.
Ben Riggs wrote, “The City of Shreveport has projected a $25 million budget shortfall as a result of COVID-19. The proposed cuts the administration sent to the city council totaled $19.3 million. The total amount we need to save to cover the expected shortfall will depend on what percentage of the proposed cuts City Council approves.”
The projected $25 million dollar budget shortfall was if Governor's John Bel Edwards stay at home order was lifted at the end of April. Louisiana is only now entering phase one of reopening.
Even if the council agrees to all of the administration's budget cutting recommendations, that would mean the city needs to find more than $5 million in additional savings to meet a $25 million dollar shortfall.
In an earlier cost cutting move, Mayor Perkins announced in early April that he and his top staff were taking 10 percent pay cuts for the rest of the year.