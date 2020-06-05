SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins announced Friday the Beat the Heat II program in partnership with Caddo Council on Aging.
Perkins said in a release on the city's website heat is one of the leading weather-related killers. In an effort to provide relief from the record-breaking temperatures expected this summer, air conditioning and heating units will be provided free to elderly and disabled residents within the city.
The units will be funded with $100,000 in Community Development Block Grant emergency funds set-aside to assist elderly and disabled citizens.
Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through June 19. Applications will be available at the Department of Community Development and Caddo Council on Aging. A limited number of units will be available.
To view the application, click here.