SHREVEPORT, La -- City leaders hope the power of prayer can help bring an end to the violence that has the city doubling the pace of homicides from a year ago.
Mayor Adrian Perkins and some city council members announced an initiative for two days of prayers on the first weekend in June.
"We can not do it without all of you out there," Mayor Perkins said. "It can't be just the mayor. Can't be the city council. Not be just the police. We all have to do it as a community. It will take every church, it will take every neighborhood, it will take every community, for us to have a safer community."
Council Chairman James Flurry added, "You're looking at a standing testimony of my bout with cancer and how powerful the prayers were in my healing. And so I know that the power of prayer works."
Full details aren't ready. But Perkins says that on Saturday, June 5, there'll be brief prayer sessions of about five minutes each at intersections in each city council district. The intersections will be blocked off. And the sessions will be lead by council members and faith leaders. The public is invited to walk up.
Then on Sunday, June 6, at 3 p.m. there'll be an ecumenical prayer event at Independence Stadium where everyone is invited.
Perkins says the two days of prayer are meant to supplement other anti-crime initiatives.