SHREVEPORT, La. -- A three-judge panel of the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal will take up Mayor Adrian Perkins disqualification appeal during at hearing set for 11 a.m. Friday.
Attorneys on both sides have until 3 p.m. Thursday to file briefs with the court. The panel has 24 hours after the hearing to rule since matters related to candidate challenges are on an expedited time frame.
Perkins has appealed a ruling from Caddo District Court Judge Brady O'Callaghan that disqualified him from seeking re-election. Callaghan ruled in favor of a Shreveport resident who said Perkins violated state law by using false information on his election qualification papers, listing as his address a family property near LSUS and not the downtown condo where he actually lives.
Chief Judge Milton Moore III of Monroe, Judge Shonda Stone from Shreveport and Judge Jeff Thompson of Benton will make up the panel that will consider Perkins' appeal.