SHREVEPORT, La. -- Attorneys for Adrian Perkins are preparing to make their case, as they take the fight to get the city's mayor reinstated in the election to the Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday.
The state's highest court decided unanimously last week to hear the case after two lower courts ruled Perkins out of the race.
That was for signing with a voting address that's different from his homestead exemption on his candidacy paperwork. That made him an unqualified elector, according to a lawsuit.
Legal analyst Royal Alexander says the state's high court may have taken the case so it can lay down the law.
"A supreme court will say we've got to the make the rule the same throughout the state. And so what we're going to do is hear this case and decide it. And that will be a statewide rule so different circuits in Louisiana won't be doing different things," Alexander said.
Perkins has said votes will be suppressed if he's not allowed to run because of a "clerical error."
Each side will get half an hour to argue their case via Zoom to the seven state supreme court judges. The case gets underway at 2 p.m. It'll be streamed on ktbs.com.