SHREVEPORT, La. – Mayor Adrian Perkins has filed an appeal of a Caddo district judge’s ruling on Tuesday that disqualified him from seeking re-election.
The appeal was filed at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday morning. The deadline was 11:59 a.m.
Perkins is asking the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal to stop the enforcement of Judge Brady O’Callaghan’s ruling.
Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence is expected to deliver the Perkins' case file to the appellate court Wednesday afternoon. The 2nd Circuit has 48 hours once the file is received to set it for oral arguments, which means the hearing likely will be Friday afternoon. The three-judge panel hearing the appeal will have 24 hours after that to rule, putting the decision on Monday since the weekends are not counted.
Perkins’ candidacy was challenged by a resident who contends the mayor violated state law by using false information in his election qualification papers, listing as his address a family property on Stratmore Circle near LSUS and not the downtown condo where he actually lives at 719 Marshall St. Perkins blamed the media for the incorrect information he submitted, saying TV news cameras distracted him when he was filling out his paperwork at the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court’s Office week before last.
O’Callaghan said in listing a voting address inconsistent with his homestead exemption, Perkins submitted false information under oath that was mistaken or inaccurate, which therefore disqualified him according to state law.
"This court cannot agree that the mayor's error is of no moment -- it allowed him the ability to vote in a precinct in which he no longer resided, which could have affected the outcome of elections for City Council, various judicial offices and other matters in which eligibility to vote varied between the two locations,” O’Callaghan wrote in a seven-page opinion. “Attention to these details matters."
It was no secret Perkins used an address different from what is on other identifying paperwork. His entry on the Secretary of State's list of qualifiers has an asterisk by the Stratmore Circle address he listed.
That asterisk is added because of a state law passed in 2020. Sen. Heather Cloud of Ville Platte authored legislation that became Act 312. It requires a candidate to provide a valid Louisiana driver's license or identification card issued by the Department of Public Safety and Corrections, and that information must be compared to information on the notice of candidacy form. If the addresses differ, then the Secretary of State is to make a notation in its database and on any list on the website that includes the candidate's name.
For example, the bottom of the page for Caddo Parish candidates on the SOS website states: "*The address on the proof of identity of the candidate is different than the candidate's address on the notice of candidacy."