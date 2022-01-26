SHREVEPORT, La. – The man who’s been serving as the city’s substitute police chief for the past seven months got the job permanently Wednesday from Mayor Adrian Perkins.
The City Council still must sign off on Chief Wayne Smith. But that’s expected to take place without opposition at the council’s meeting next month.
"I'm still excited today to serve this community as I was 40-plus years ago," Smith said, adding, "The No. 1 priority is to ensure safety and well-being of our community. That's where the list starts and the list grows from there."
Smith's selection was not unexpected. Sources told KTBS Tuesday that Smith was the only one of nine candidates that Perkins interviewed.
When asked why, Perkins said, "We have the confidence in Chief Smith, by looking at the applications, going thoroughly through the applications, looking at the candidates in that manner."
Smith was tapped by Perkins in August to head the Shreveport Police Department after asking former Chief Ben Raymond to step down. Raymond took leave but returned to the department in November at the rank of sergeant.
The change in leadership came as the city was experiencing a surge in violent crime. The city ended 2021 with a record number of homicides. There's also a severe shortage of officers. The department was down 125 officers at last check due to low pay and high workload.
Smith, a 43-year-police veteran with over two decades of command experience, went to work implementing new procedures to combat the increasing crime. He required personnel who primarily have desk duty to also help out on patrol. He says more initiatives are on the way.
Perkins also announced that within two months a comprehensive crime-fighting plan will be developed. He says SPD will work with other agencies, such as the Caddo Parish Sheriff's office, and other city departments, such the property standards division.