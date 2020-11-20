SHREVEPORT, La. -- After months of wrangling, the Shreveport City Council appears to have come to unanimous agreement on a raise for the city's police officers and firefighters. That's after the Perkins administration put forth its own plan calling for raises of 4 percent.
That figure will likely disappoint first responders, since previous plans called for much higher raises. One called for 17 percent pay hikes for police.
But Council Chairman James Flurry had said the administration's plan is one that can pass, and at least give officers and firefighters something more in their checks to start the new year.
Mayor Perkins said at Friday's meeting, where the plan was introduced, "We have worked hard. Police chief and fire chief worked hard with the union for a plan that everybody could be happy with to make sure that we're supporting our first responders. And I'm proud of it.
"I spent over eight hours in listening sessions with our first responders-- fire and police officers -- listening to their concerns about a month ago," Perkins added.
Councilman John Nickelson thank the mayor for working with the council on the plan.
Nickelson called it, "A plan that will provide a substantial raise to our public safety employees, but is still respectful of the fiscal constraints that we all have to work within so that we can act in the city's and the citizens' best interest."
Starting next year, rookie police officer pay will go from $34,000 to about $35,300.
Starting firefighters would go from just over $32,000 to about $33,500 dollars.
Police pay raises are paid for by cutting 33 currently vacant officer positions. Revenue from EMS runs would pay for firefighter raises.
City leaders hope the raises will coax first responders to stay on the job. But Shreveport pay would still lag behind Bossier City and other area agencies. The council is expectedly to unanimously pass the pay raise plan at its December 8 meeting.
The plan appears to be a compromise after the Perkins administration initially balked at eliminating police positions that were funded but have not been filled. Many positions have gone unfilled as the department struggles to retain and recruit officers.