SHREVEPORT, La. – Mayor Adrian Perkins has filed an appeal of a Caddo district judge’s ruling that on Tuesday disqualified him from seeking re-election.
The appeal was filed at 8:49 a.m. Wednesday morning. The deadline was 11:59 a.m.
Perkins is asking the 2nd Circuit Court of Appeal to stop the enforcement of Judge Brady O’Callaghan’s ruling.
Caddo Clerk of Court Mike Spence is expected to deliver the Perkins' case file to the appellate court Wednesday afternoon. The 2nd Circuit has 48 hours once the file is received to set it for oral arguments and 24 hours after that to rule.