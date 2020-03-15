SHREVEPORT, La. - Three positive cases of COVID-19 are in Caddo Parish, according to Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins.
Perkins says he was notified of two positive cases Sunday.
The city is taking further precautions to keep residents safe. Starting Monday, all SPAR recreational centers will be closed until further notice.
Recreational center employees are expected to report to work and will help sanitize the facilities.
The city will also provide free transportation through Sportran for school-age children who are getting free meals from Caddo and Bossier Parish schools.
“Buses will maintain their regular schedule and run their regular routes,” Perkins said. “Students are discouraged from using public transit for nonessential travel at this time to help prevent the spread of COVID -19.”
City officials are asking citizens to limit face to face interactions with government services.
“If possible please use our online resources. For example, please pay water bills and property taxes online over the phone via email or at one of the payment locations around town,” Perkins said.
Citizens can sign up for emergency notifications on the city’s website or text LACOVID to 898211 for up to date information.