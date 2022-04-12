SHREVEPORT, La -- Mayor Adrian Perkins formally introduced his pick to lead the city's fire department. He's a familiar face -- Clarence Reese, Jr.
Reese has been serving as the spokesman for the department in his role as Administrative Assistant to the Fire Chief, which he was promoted to a year ago.
"One of my biggest goals with the department is to equip our members with the training and tools needed to be successful. This will require sacrifice and dedication on all parts," Reese said.
He added, "You'll be seeing more of the fire department in your communities. It is my plan for my members to have pride in their neighborhood they work in and the neighborhoods to have pride in their fire department. I want to make sure you understand that citizens come first."
Mayor Perkins says he and Chief Administrative Officer Henry Whitehorn spent more than a hundred hours evaluating eleven finalists for the job.
"I'll tell you two things that did stand out about him," Perkins said of Reese. "One, his reputation, not just within the department but within the community. Very, very involved public leader. And the second thing was his vision for the future of the Shreveport Fire Department."
Reese will need confirmation from the city council on April 26. He would take over the department from Interim Chief John Lane, who did not seek the position permanently, following the retirement of Scott Wolverton in November.
Reese began as a Shreveport firefighter-EMT 20 years ago.