SHREVEPORT, La. -- As the homicide toll soared to 32 already this year, city leaders came together for a call to the community to help in a renewed effort to stop gun violence. It's called "Safer Shreveport."
Mayor Adrian Perkins joined the chiefs of the police and fire departments, other elected leaders, as well as leaders in the business and religious communities in urging everyone in Shreveport to help in the effort.
Perkins told a crowd gathered outside Government Plaza about getting a call recently from a tee ball coach. The coach said he had to call off practice because of gunfire near their ballfield in the north part of the city.
"My administration and city leadership -- we are going to do all we can. But I can tell you it will be for naught unless we all put ourselves in the shoes of that tee ball coach. Unless we understand when we see something, we have to say something," Perkins said.
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor emotionally took to the mic, saying, "I am just absolutely sick and tired of being sick and tired. What message do I give the hurting mother or father? A 7 and 9 year old shot. Can't even sleep in their bed. My babies can't even play tee ball. Are you kidding me?"
Police Chief Ben Raymond said police alone can not stop people from shooting each other. He says the public needs to help his department root out those who are out to kill.
"When did it become acceptable to allow our children and those we have influence over to carry illegal weapons? Why do we tolerate and make excuses for those who are wreaking havoc in our families, schools, neighborhoods, homes and the community at large? Enough is enough," Raymond told the crowd.
"When the whole of our community wants to see change, that's when there will be change," Raymond added.
Willis Knighton Health System CAO Brian Crawford put a medical spin on the plea for citizen participation to stop the bloodshed.
"This is a self-inflicted pandemic that we have created. But we all have the vaccine within ourselves to defeat it," Crawford said of the deadly violence plaguing the city.
When City Councilman Jerry Bowman referenced an activist in the crowd holding a sign that read "I don't believe you," she fired back with a megaphone.
"Do not call me out! I'm not the problem! You're the problem!" Breka Peoples bellowed.
She said there needs to be a change in leadership from Government Plaza to the SPD.
Leaders are urging citizens who wish to add constructive input to be part of what's called "a day of action. A meeting of a coalition of leaders and citizens will be held at the skybox at Independence Stadium starting at 10 a.m. on May 18. Anyone who wants to add ideas in the "Safer Shreveport" effort is asked to send them by email to the city's police or fire departments.
Emails should be sent to: police@shreveportla.gov and/or fire@shreveportla.gov