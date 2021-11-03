SHREVEPORT, La -- Sales tax revenue is booming in this city, ever since restrictions due to the pandemic began being lifted in Louisiana.
New data from the City of Shreveport shows that starting in April -- when businesses were allowed to raise capacity -- the city far exceeded what was projected in the budget every month through October. The city averaged just over $2 million dollars above the projection each month.
The city now has a more than $14 million dollar surplus in sales tax revenue for the year. And that's with big holiday shopping in November and December still to go.
Mayor Adrian Perkins says of that money will go into the city's reserve. And some will be spent on items needed now.
"Additional costs for healthcare. We're doing an employee raise where the minimum wage here at the City of Shreveport is going to be $13. We're looking at purchasing new equipment as well. So public safety needs, anything with economic development, things of that nature, we're going to be pushing pretty hard for," Perkins said.
If some of that sounds like items covered in the upcoming bond election, Perkins calls the part of the surplus to be spent "a drop in the bucket" when compared to what's needed in his proposed $242.6 million dollar bond package.
"That bond package is way more than a drop in the bucket. It's that transformational change we need to have safer roads, to build a stronger water system so that we don't go through what we did last February. And also to make sure we're investing in public safety so we can live in a safer city as well," Perkins said.
"So that bond allows us to do far more dynamic things than what some extra dollars in our annual operating budget can do," he added.
Shreveport votes on the package of five bond proposals on December 11.
Perkins says the city council will decide how much of this year's sales tax revenue surplus will be saved, and how much will be spent.
Meantime, he expects sales tax revenue projections to be revised up next year. He says his administration budgeted conservatively in 2021 due to the pandemic.