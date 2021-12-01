SHREVEPORT, La -- Remember the record polar plunge last February? Mayor Adrian Perkins and his administration hope voters do when they cast ballots in the upcoming bond election.
The city was paralyzed when water lines froze and then burst all across town, limiting water service. Some customers got nothing out of their taps for two weeks.
Perkins warns that it could happen again, unless the city gets to work replacing pipes and making other improvements.
"This is so urgent for us to invest in right now," Perkins said.
Proposition 3 asks for $64.7 million in upgrades for the the water, sewer and drainage systems.
As for the water system, $4 million would be used for water main improvements to make Twelve Mile Bayou a backup water supply. And $3 million would replace pipes and valves at the Amiss Water Treatment Plant.
The plant has a pressing need to replace a key underground water line that's leaking. Water & Sewerage Director William Daniel says that line can affect service for the whole city.
Water is pooling above the ground there. Daniel says bond approval will speed up that repair, and cost less if it's done before the line fully ruptures.
Mayor Perkins showed us a small section of iron pipe to illustrate what he calls the urgent need around the city.
"We have 11-hundred miles of pipe in our ground. And a lot of it consists of this. This is 50, 60 years old that's in our ground," the mayor said as he held up the eight-inch, corroded piece of pipe. "This very susceptible to breaking under extreme temperatures. So if we don't go in, if we don't replace our pipe, if we don't replace our systems that are putting pressure on those pipes, then we're going to experience that (failure) time and time again."
With regard to sewer, there are two major projects the administration is asking for money for. One is $12 million of improvements in the problematic Brookmeade and Querbes area to prevent sewage overflows. And the other is $17.5 million for improvements at the Southern Hills collection system. That's where sinkholes and aging pipes are a bad combination, causing more overflows.
"If we're able to get the bond money for those two projects, we will move other projects up in the order to do them. So not only will the people living in those areas be directly positively impacted by getting those projects done, but other projects will move up that are on the critical list that we can do that will help more people," Daniel said.
He says the bond request is just a fraction of the $800 million dollars still needed to fund court ordered sewer system repairs through 2026. Daniel says the administration does not want to raise rates even more to fund repairs. He says rates have already gone up 172 percent since 2014.
Early voting is underway. Election day is December 11.
You can read more about all of the propositions here.