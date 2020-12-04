SHREVEPORT, La. -- With a pay raise plan in place for police and firefighters, Mayor Adrian Perkins doesn't want to leave the rest of the city's employees out of the money. So he's proposed one-time bonuses for all other city employees who are not already set for a raise.
The plan was introduced at a special city council meeting Friday morning, along with a list of other items. That's so they can be voted on before the end of the year at the next council meeting to be held Dec. 18.
Full time city employees will get $1,000. Part-timers will get $500. The total is expected to cost $1.5 million dollars. Perkins says that money will come out of the city's surprisingly ballooning reserve fund.
"Our city has gone through so much and our employees have gone through so much and have been on the frontlines every single day serving the citizens of Shreveport," Perkins said of the reason for the bonuses "We can't give them a pay raise. But we can give them a one-time bump in pay just to say thank you for all the hard work that they do."
Despite the pandemic, Perkins says better than expected sales tax revenue and careful spending have swelled the city's budget surplus to more than $17 million.
"We were extremely conservative with our projections on sales tax revenue, you name it. And we were very prudent in the way we administered government. We expected and planned for the worst. And fortunately the projections weren't as bad as we thought they were going to be," the mayor said.
CARES Act funding that Perkins says is on the way will boost it above $20 million.
Perkins says the city's reserve was $1.2 million dollars in the hole when he took office two years ago.