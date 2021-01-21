SHREVEPORT, La. -- Facing defeat at the City Council, Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins has withdrawn from consideration the $207 million bond proposals that he hoped to put to voters in the spring.
"In consultation with members of the City Council, the administration has decided to withdraw the resolution putting a General Obligation Bond on the April ballot. We will continue to work with citizens and the City Council to craft a future package that suits the needs of Shreveport," Perkins' spokesman Ben Riggs said in a written statement.
The council was to consider and vote whether to send the proposals to voters at their next meeting on Tuesday. It would've needed four votes to pass.
Perkins was asking for four propositions. He wanted $88 million for streets and drainage and water system projects; $77 million for police and fire department improvements; $22 million for parks and recreation facilities; and $19.5 million for economic development.
Shreveport voters narrowly rejected a similar package of three proposals, totaling $186 million, in November of 2019.