SHREVEPORT, La -- Mayor Adrian Perkins hopes the third time will be the charm, as his administration makes its pitch to voters to approve another massive bond package of capital improvements.
They're again asking voters to approve upgrades for roads, underground pipes, public safety and more when they go to the polls on December 11. The five propositions total $237 million.
"We're going bigger because our problems are getting bigger by the day," Perkins said. "That's the reason why we need to act right now. These problems are going to get bigger. We know interest rates are going to go up. We know this price tag only grows over time. That's why it is imperative that we invest now."
Perkins rejects the suggestion that the bond election could be a referendum on him, as he enters a re-election year.
"I think this bond election is about the future of the city," Perkins said. "I'm not the only politician that's endorsed this bond. As a matter of fact, our entire council endorsed it. It lets us know that this is bi-partisan. We had three Republicans and four Democrats endorse it. This is an apolitical bond that's going out to solve the problems of our city. This is about reinvestment. It's not about politics."
Perkins was referring to the unanimous council decision to send the package to voters.
