SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins may be angling to get his appointee for Chief Administrative Officer into that position without confirmation from the city council. So says Councilman Grayson Boucher.
It starts with Perkins call on Monday for a special meeting Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock. That meeting is not for CAO though. It's for CFO -- Chief Financial Officer.
Current CAO Sherricka Fields Jones would likely be confirmed as CFO, if the council approves creation of that office at tomorrow's meeting.
Boucher is one of three Republicans who defeated Henry Whitehorn's nomination for CAO last week over what they said were procedural grounds. Boucher thinks the special meeting is Perkins' way of getting Whitehorn in the back door as CAO.
"He wants to vacate the CAO position of Ms. Jones to make a vacancy. And if he makes her CFO then there's a vacancy and he can go ahead and put Mr. Whitehorn in as CAO," Boucher said.
Boucher plans to ask for a delay for several reasons. For one, he says fellow Republican John Nickelson can't make it to the meeting. For another, Boucher believes the CFO ordinance runs counter to the city charter. The person in the new position will answer to the mayor. Currently, the city's top finance officer answers to the CAO. Boucher says that amounts to changing the city's form of government.
Also, Boucher says, he sees no urgent reason to call a special meeting.
"I can't imagine that the world is going to end or we're not able to do business between now and next Tuesday if we don't bring this up," Boucher said.
Mayor Perkins issued a statement, saying in part, "I am calling for a special meeting to approve this legislation so operations in the finance department can proceed without any further delay."
Perkins fell under criticism in his handling of Whitehorn, in part, because he brought Whitehorn onto his staff, earning the CAO salary, but in a role Perkins created as chief of staff.
Perkins said he did that to ease Whitehorn's transition into the office as CAO.
Nickelson criticized Perkins' abrupt special meeting, saying, "The mayor's decision to schedule this meeting on 24 hours' notice after learning I would be unavailable is incredibly disappointing and unprofessional. If he delayed the meeting until Thursday, I would be able to attend. We can and must do better than this sort of political gamesmanship."
Even if Perkins were to appoint Whitehorn as interim CAO, Whitehorn would have to be confirmed by the city council to get the job permanently. Perkins has vowed to bring Whitehorn back for another vote in front of the full council at the next regular session on March 10.