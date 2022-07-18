SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' security detail is raising more eyebrows after his trip to the Essence Festival in New Orleans. His SPD security guard claimed a total of 68 hours of time-and-a-half overtime pay and comp time across four days.
Overtime slips obtained by KTBS 3 News through a public records request show that Corley Lovett, who normally works investigations at SPD, worked the mayor's detail July 1-4. That coincided with what sources say was the mayor's trip to the festival.
We broke it down. On two of those days, Lovett claimed almost as many OT hours as there are hours in the day. He claimed 23 hours on Saturday, and 21 hours on Sunday.
And though the festival ended on Sunday, July 3, Lovett claimed 13 hours on the July 4th holiday.
Known as 'The Party With A Purpose,' the annual Essence Festival is the largest African-American culture and music event in the U.S. This year, it attracted artists like Nas and newsmakers like Vice President Kamala Harris.
KTBS 3 News requested an interview with Mayor Perkins to explain the use of a rotation of SPD officers to accompany him at events and trips -- and the expense. We received a written response from his spokeswoman, Marquel Sennet.
"There have been several incidents where Mayor Perkins' life has been threatened. The most recent threat was made June 20, 2022," Sennet wrote.
As for the high amount of overtime hours claimed, Sennet added, "The overtime documents reflect the officer's time away from Shreveport."
We asked follow-up questions regarding those threats. We'll let you know if we get a response.
We first reported on Mayor Perkins' security detail in January of 2019, shortly after he took office. You can see that story here.
While the officers wore plain clothes then, the mayor is now sometimes seen at events in Shreveport with a uniformed officer.