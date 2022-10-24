SHREVEPORT, La. -- With just 15 days until voters decide whether to re-elect Mayor Adrian Perkins, he made good on another part of his smart city initiative that he campaigned on four years ago.
Perkins joined library officials and others to launch the start of Universal Digital Access. Perkins says that by using hi-tech gadgets mounted on the garbage trucks, the city mapped out areas of the city that don't have good internet access.
"Many of the libraries are actually within that digital desert. So we were able to bring together this extremely innovative partnership so we can provide internet into areas where the city of Shreveport has never been able to have it before," the mayor explained.
So the city is partnering with Shreve Memorial Library to bridge that digital divide.
Cellular towers have been put atop three library branches so far, with more to come, according to Perkins. The towers will provide free Wi-Fi to homes and businesses within range -- perhaps a thousand properties near each hot spot, according to officials.
To take advantage of the program, citizens will need a library card. That's the ticket to getting a kit that contains a free modem, SIM card, window mount, and instructions. They'll be available on a first come, first served basis.
The pilot phase begins November 1, with neighborhoods served by these library branches:
• Hollywood/Union Avenue Branch, 2105 Hollywood Avenue
• Atkins Branch, 3704 Greenwood Road
• Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, 8303 Line Avenue
The administration says $500,000 has spent on the city's cellular network, using American Rescue Plan funds.