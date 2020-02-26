SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport still has the same the Chief Administrative Officer 24 hours after the chaos that followed the failed confirmation vote at city council. That's even though Mayor Adrian Perkins vowed to put his nominee, Henry Whitehorn, in the office anyway.
But Wednesday evening, Mayor Perkins' spokesman said, "No change as of now."
The vote on Whitehorn went down in a 3-3 tie because Democrat Councilman James Green was absent. Then Mayor Perkins lashed out at John Nickelson and his fellow council Republicans for conspiring against Whitehorn. That led those three members to walk out of the meeting. After the doors shut behind them, the mayor said he would re-nominate Whitehorn for CAO for a new vote in two weeks.
Perkins also added, "I can and I will appoint him as interim CAO as well."
Republican Grayson Boucher is not sure Perkins can do that yet.
"I think that the only way you can appoint an interim from my understanding is if that seat is vacated. Where is he going to move Ms. Jones? Where's Ms. Jones? Is she going to be the Director of Finance now until the new CFO can be made?" Boucher said.
Boucher was referring to Sherricka Fields Jones, the current CAO. Jones is expected to be confirmed as Chief Financial Officer once a new CAO is in place.
Nickelson gave a written statement that, in part, also referred to Jones.
"I see no reason Mayor Perkins should demote her. But if he insists on attempting to do so, I will oppose any (CAO) nominee he suggests absent a comprehensive and transparent selection process to identify and recruit the best available candidate," Nickelson wrote.
KTBS gave every council member a chance to speak on the CAO situation on the day after the chaotic meeting. We especially wanted to talk to Green. But he did not return phone messages. And no one answered his door where the vehicle he's known to drive was parked.
On the day of the meeting, Perkins had said Green told him that he had to leave town for a family emergency. But Perkins said he believes Green would have voted in favor of Whitehorn.
Nickelson had a different impression at the council meeting. He said Green "chose to absent himself," and hinted that Green would have voted against Whitehorn.
As KTBS 3 News reported last week, the mayor brought Whitehorn onto his staff last week -- with CAO pay -- but in a newly created role of Chief of Staff. Perkins said the move was to help Whitehorn's transition to CAO.