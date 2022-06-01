SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins says he's committed to serving a full term if re-elected as mayor. And the former Army captain and war veteran is ready for a battle with opponents over his commitment to the city.
Perkins disappointed some voters when he began a bid for U.S. Senate after his first year in office in 2020. Perkins lost the race to Republican Bill Cassidy.
"My opponents don't know what it's like to have to call citizens in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic and hear the pain and suffering that they were going through, the financial pain and suffering, not being able to see parents, and with our leaders in D.C. dragging their feet," Perkins said in his defense. "We needed resources immediately. So that's what pushed me into the race."
Asked what he says to those who hold that federal campaign against him, Perkins said, "I would tell our citizens, look, I wanted to run for Senate to fight for you to get you resources so that our city could be whole."
Roads and the water and sewer systems remain a concern, especially since voters again rejected a bond election to improve infrastructure. Perkins signaled another try in the future.
"The reason why we have to continue to fight for a bond is because, even with our city being the healthiest ever when it comes to our fiscal state, even with us breaking records every quarter when it comes to the revenue that we're bringing into the city, we still aren't generating enough funds to account for decades of neglect when it comes to infrastructure," Perkins said.
The mayor says the city is poised for brighter days. That's with $41 million dollars in reserve, thousands of jobs on the way at Amazon and other new businesses in the area, and a number three national ranking in business applications -- according to this article on lendingtree.com.
Perkins agreed to an interview with KTBS after declining to answer questions on Tuesday when he officially he announced his run for re-election.
Asked why voters should give him a second term, Perkins said, "We are more experienced this time, right? So, no stumbling out of the blocks like we did the first time on several issues," Perkins admitted.
That was likely a reference in part to the city's property insurance coverage controversy that began his term.
"The staff has way more experience," Perkins continued. "We're not going to have a pandemic to take away a year plus of our time as well. So when it comes to job opportunities, we can do more. When it comes to public safety, we can do more."
Major candidates who have announced challenges to Perkins are Republican Tom Arceneaux and no-party candidate Mario Chavez. Qualifying for the November election begins July 20.