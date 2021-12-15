SHREVEPORT, La -- Mayor Adrian Perkins wants the city council to have a do-over on first responder pay raises. And he wants to see a new plan by the new year.
Perkins says his administration will help. The mayor says he still wants a 13 percent pay raise for police and fire personnel. But there's more that he wants in the next plan.
Perkins also wants higher raises for all other city employees who so far have received just $2.75 more an hour. And this time he wants it paid for through recurring funds -- not relying on the hope of continued high sales tax revenue.
"Our response to (the council sponsors) was we can give you these numbers. We can give you this plan. But you all have to identify recurring funds. And they agreed in that meeting. But they have not yet identified those recurring funds," Perkins said.
"I want to avoid a cliff," the mayor added.
He spoke after Tuesday evening's vote disappointing to officers and firefighters -- and the three council members who sponsored the plan. It failed to get a vote from any of the other three council members. They deadlocked over concerns that the first responder raises were not fair to others working for the city.
Democrats Jerry Bowman, James Green and Tabatha Taylor all voted no. But Perkins says he was not disappointed.
"I think it was smart. I think we'll be able to maintain the morale here at the city of Shreveport because of it. And I think we'll come to a better and fair solution for everybody," Perkins said.
Councilman Grayson Boucher, who co-sponsored the plan, says, "I will continue to work with other members of the council, but I will not settle. Our police and fire need to be paid everything they deserve. Anything less than 13 percent is unacceptable."
Councilman Bowman says he may suggest raises of 13 to 14 percent for first responders, and 10 percent raises for other city employees making less than $85,000.
"I'm sure my colleagues and I will make this pleasant for all city employees real soon," Bowman said.
Substitute Police Chief Wayne Smith says he understands what the mayor and the opposing council reps want.
"The council, the mayor, the entire city administration not only understand our cry for assistance, but they also heard the voices and understand the cries of others who also provide quality service to this city," Smith said.
But he says his department took Tuesday's vote hard.
"I've been spending my time reassuring our officers that the city administration understands our need. They hear our cry. And they will be moving forward on trying to make it right," Smith said.
Smith says another resignation on Tuesday puts the SPD 125 officers short. Giving first responders raises is aimed at stopping the loss of officers and firefighters who are going to nearby agencies for more pay.
But Perkins says other city departments are losing personnel, too.
Perkins says the raises can still be enacted for the year 2022.