Creswell Ave. Fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - One person escaped a house fire early Monday morning. 

However, details are limited. 

The fire started just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Creswell Avenue, in between Dalzell Street and Prospect Street. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

No word if the home had a working smoke detector. 

If you or someone you know does not have a working smoke detector contact the Shreveport Fire Department at 318-673-6740. Firefighters will install it for free. For those outside of Shreveport click here to get a free detector. 

