SHREVEPORT, La. - One person escaped a house fire early Monday morning.
However, details are limited.
The fire started just before 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of Creswell Avenue, in between Dalzell Street and Prospect Street.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No word if the home had a working smoke detector.
If you or someone you know does not have a working smoke detector contact the Shreveport Fire Department at 318-673-6740. Firefighters will install it for free. For those outside of Shreveport click here to get a free detector.