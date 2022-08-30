LINDEN, Texas - A manhunt continues for an escaped prisoner in Cass County.
It's been a long, almost 24 hours, for law enforcement and residents living around the Cass County Detention Center.
Deputies say Charles Spraberry broke out of jail just before 8 p.m. Monday night. He used a handmade knife, possibly from a mop handle, to break out.
Spraberry is a person of interest in a double homicide in Atlanta, Texas, where two bodies where found in a burned camper trailer. The people were shot before being burned inside the RV.
Spraberry was in jail facing multiple felony charges including, sexual assault, assault by strangulation, felon in possession of a firearm and kidnapping.
"We only have one floor of our jail and so he simply got access to the jailers keys and was able to get right out the door quickly and then exit into the rural behind the jail. I wouldn't want to speculate on which direction he's going, obviously we've had multiple law enforcement agencies, first responders on the ground all night they descended on Cass County in force last night," Cass County Judge Travis Ransom said.
Ransom says Spraberry was able to break out of jail after assaulting one of the jailers with his makeshift knife. The jailer suffered minor injuries.
Spraberry is considered armed and dangerous.
Ransom also says there have been multiple tips about potential sightings, but he was still on the run as of Tuesday night.