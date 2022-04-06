SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a person of interest in the investigation of a March homicide.
Kamar Woods, 25, was found dead on March 29 inside a white Dodge Challenger that was parked at an apartment complex in the 8200 block of Pines Road.
Detectives with the Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit have released photographs of a person of interest in this case. They ask anyone with information on the person's identity to contact the Police Department.
Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum reward of $2,000 for any information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for this crime.
-----
Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip service that pays cash rewards to those willing to help police solve crimes. Tips can be submitted through their app, P3Tips, or by calling 318-673-7373. Remember Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.