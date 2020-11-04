BENTON, La. – The executive director of a Bossier Parish recreation district already targeted for removal by two separate lawsuits now faces hundreds of citizens who want the same thing.
Cypress Black Bayou landowner Renee Hall on Wednesday presented a petition with 500 names from throughout the parish asking the Bossier Parish Police Jury to remove Executive Director Robert Berry from the board of the Cypress Black Bayou Recreation and Water Conservation District. Berry dually serves as a Police Jury appointee to the board and executive director.
That dual role is what is at the center of the two lawsuits aimed at Berry. One was filed by District Attorney Schuyler Marvin and the other by state Attorney General Jeff Landry. An opinion Landry issued this summer said Berry is in violation of the state’s dual office-holding law and should resign from either post. Marvin has asked a judge to decide if there’s a violation.
A court hearing is set for Nov. 24 in Bossier District Court to take up the matter.
Meanwhile, Hall, who also heads up a group called Taxpayers for Better Government, addressed the possible violation, along with other board decisions during the Police Jury’s meeting Wednesday afternoon.
“What he’s doing is breaking the law,” Hall said of Berry.
Hall also said citizens who attend the district’s board meetings are accused of being “disgruntled,” are subject to “bully tactics” and filing “meritless open meeting complaints.”
Five other citizens joined Hall in lodging various complaints against Berry and the Cypress Black Bayou board. Bob Key said his concern was with the financial management of the district, pointing to a 300 percent increase in fees paid over the past four years.
Another man said the board makes it impossible for citizens to get information at meetings, and a woman said residents along the lake feel “oppressed” by the board’s actions.
Rex Moncrief said he’s taken a hard look at the district’s finances and questions how it stays afloat. He accused the board of using tax millages and fees to “prop up the park” financially.
One of the police jurors asked legal counsel Patrick Jackson to review the information that was submitted by the citizens and report back.
Another police juror pointed out that Berry is appointed by the parish government body to the board. Other than that, the Police Jury has no say in the district’s operations.
Berry was first appointed to the board in March 2011. His most recent re-appointment was in June 2018. The board hired him as executive director on Dec. 9, 2014.
Attorney Alexandra E. Vozzella, who represents Berry and the board in the lawsuits, asked the Police Jury to hold off making any decision about Berry’s position on the board until the court hearing later this month.
“A court needs to decide this,” she said. “Mr. Berry and the district need to have their due process.”
Vozzella admitted her law firm stands by a prior position that Berry is not violating the dual office holding law. “A court can tell me I’m wrong,” she said.
Vozzella also took time to discredit earlier accusations from the citizens, calling some of their statements “inaccurate.” She said the state legislative auditor and the district’s independent auditor have reviewed similar complaints and found no basis for the allegations.
Vozzella admitted to being “frustrated” at having to spend a lot of time answering “false allegations.” She left the Police Jury with an unsolicited letter from another lake resident who questioned Hall’s “quest for vengeance,” saying she is involved in civil litigation with the board. The man encouraged people concerned about the matter to search for the facts.